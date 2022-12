First fiscal court meeting under new administration scheduled

The Adair County Fiscal Court will have a special called meeting Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 8 a.m. in the basement of the Adair County Annex building located at 424 Public Square, Columbia. The public is invited to attend.

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

JANUARY 3, 2023 @ 8:00 A.M. CST

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF SURETY BONDS

County Judge Executive

County Clerk

Sheriff

Jailer

Magistrates

Coroner

Surveyor

Constables

APPROVAL OF JUDGE EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

Road Foreman

Emergency Management Director

Solid Waste Coordinator

Fiscal Court Clerk

Dog Warden

Applicant Agent

ABC Officer

APPROVAL OF PERSONNEL

Judge Executive’s Office Staff

Road Department Staff

Green River Animal Shelter

E-911 Center

Judicial Center Maintenance/Janitorial Staff

Recycling/Litter Abatement

APPROVAL OF ORDER OF SUCCESSION IN ABSENCE OF JUDGE EXECUTIVE

APPOINTMENT OF FISCAL COURT COMMITTEES

AUTHORIZE/REJECT JAILER TO BE ABLE TO ACCEPT BOND RELEASE FEES

PERMISSION FOR JUDGE EXECUTIVE TO APPLY FOR COUNTY CREDIT CARD

SET 2023 FISCAL COURT DATES

ADMINISTRATIVE CODE CHANGES

CODE OF ETHICS CHANGES

ADJOURNMENT

This meeting is open to the public.