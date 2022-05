Hali Anderson, coordinator for Project Graduation at Adair County High School, received a $1,000 check presented by Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman to go toward the expense and sponsorship of the event. The check was on behalf of the fiscal court, with funds from the ABC account.

It is the goal of project graduation to provide a safe substance free night for seniors on their graduation night. They provide an evening of activities and prizes, including cash giveaways, food, and much more.