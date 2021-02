Monday, Feb. 8, 2021:

The Adair County Fiscal Court Jail Committee will meet Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. CT in the basement of the Adair County Annex building located at 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY 42728. The public is invited to attend. Mask will be mandatory to enter the building and all COVID regulations put in place by the Governor will be enforced.