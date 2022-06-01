Fish for free June 4-5 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Try your hand at fishing in Kentucky at no charge during free fishing weekend, June 4-5. To help celebrate family fishing, several communities around the state are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4.

With summer almost here, the first weekend of June is a great time to grab a fishing pole and enjoy spending time with family and friends at the state’s beautiful lakes, streams and rivers.

Whether you are visiting from outside the state or you live in Kentucky, free fishing weekend is open to all. You won’t need a fishing license or a trout permit, but make sure you still follow the size and number limits by species of fish you choose to keep.

Need help getting started? Visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website at fw.ky.gov and type, “Learn to Fish,” in the search box. Here you’ll find instructional videos covering knot tying and preparing a fish for the table.

Don’t know where to fish? Click the “Fishing” tab on the department website to access the annual fishing forecast for great tips and places to try.

The fishing page also includes a link to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes. FINs offers dozens of easily accessible, specially stocked lakes near population centers throughout the state.