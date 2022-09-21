Five to be honored at LWC’s ‘Wildly Blue’ weekend

Three alumni and two longtime friends will be honored during Lindsey Wilson College’s 91st homecoming celebration, Sept. 21-25. The awards luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center, 430 Helen Flatt Drive.

The event-packed weekend dubbed “Wildly Blue” will also feature several reunions and events, including a reunion of the Bonner Scholars program; a reunion for current and former members of the LWC swimming program; an LWC Singers reunion and performance; the inaugural Brady Conrad Button Memorial Golf Scramble; and a 5K run/walk for LWC alumni and friends.

LWC Director of Alumni Relations Lafawn Nettles says this will be the first in-person homecoming celebration since 2019.

“For two years, the pandemic forced us to cancel so many of the LWC traditions that we hold dear,” says Nettles, who has served as LWC alumni director since 2020. “There is no better way to resume normal life than to come home and spend time with friends. We are excited to be in the same room again with our LWC family and have a wonderful weekend.”

At the Alumni Awards Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center, the Lindsey Wilson National Alumni Association will honor five individuals:

Stanley Curry ’84 of Campbellsville, Kentucky, will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award;

Brady Button ’98 of Glasgow, Kentucky, will receive the Distinguished Service Award, posthumously;

Casey Hardy McGowan ’14 of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will receive the Outstanding Young Alumna Award;

Duane Bonifer of Monmouth, Illinois, will receive the Honorary Alumnus Award;

and Betty Jean Moseley of Bowling Green, Kentucky, will receive the Honorary Alumna Award.

“We are planning a spectacular homecoming for 2022,” says LWC President William T. Luckey Jr. “The one positive that has come out of this pandemic is a greater appreciation for the smaller things in life. The members of the LWC campus community are looking forward to your return and interacting with you in-person while you reflect on your time at LWC.”

The weekend of celebrations kicks off at 7 p.m. CT, on Thursday, Sept. 22, with the Homecoming Kickoff Fireworks and Pep Rally.

All current and former LWC faculty and staff are invited back to campus at 11 a.m. CT, on Friday, Sept. 23 for the 6th-annual faculty and staff reunion picnic on the campus quadrangle.

Running Wildly Blue with the Blue Raiders 5K will be held on Saturday morning, Sept 24, at the Doris and Bob Holloway Health & Wellness Center, 399 Williams St. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. CT, and the race starts at 8 a.m. CT.

Following the Alumni Awards Celebration, the inaugural Brady Conrad Button Memorial Golf Scramble will take place. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. CT. Participants will meet at The Pines at Lindsey Wilson. All proceeds will benefit the Brady Conrad Button Endowed Scholarship.

In Blue Raider athletics: LWC volleyball will take on Campbellsville University at 6 p.m. CT, on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Biggers Sports Center; and the LWC swimming program will hold a Fall Frenzy Invitational in the Doris and Bob Holloway Natatorium. The meet times are listed in the 2022 Homecoming schedule of events.

The crowning of the 2022 LWC homecoming king and queen will be held at halftime of the football game between LWC and Campbellsville University at Parnell Family Stadium, Lindsey Wilson Sports Park, 820 Hanley Lane. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. For more information about LWC’s 2022 homecoming weekend, Sept. 21-25, contact the LWC Alumni Office at alumni@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8400. A complete list of events is available at www.lindsey.edu/homecoming.