Flood damage found in annex building, deed room will be closed

An original post reported that the clerk’s office will be closed. That is incorrect. Only the deed room will be closed. We apologize for the error.

According to Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan, a major water leak has happened at the Annex Building. Excessive damage was found in the county clerk’s office.

Reportedly, a hot water heater from the second floor leaked and flooded the area. There has been damage on every floor, but the deed room probably had two inches of water in it.

The deed room will be closed Monday and, if it remains closed on Tuesday, there will be updates.

Serve Pro was on the scene in less than four hours.