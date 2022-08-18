Former ACHS, middle school football players sought for reunion

Mike Sneed, a former assistant football coach at Adair County High School, has been thinking for a while that something needs to be done for former Indian player and coaches. After mulling over several ideas, Sneed, after talking with current head football coach Van Isaac, has decided to have a special night.

All former football coaches and players from the 1970-1986 era, that can make it to Columbia, will be honored at the Indians’ home game Aug. 26 against Campbellsville High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“These are the years where kids have played and haven’t been recognized,” Sneed said. “We need to go ahead and do it now because we’ve already lost some players and coaches from that era. I think we need to get it done before it is too late.”

Sneed said the players and coaches coming back for the reunion will meet at the field at 5 p.m. He said they will spend time reminiscing and having a meal. The group will be recognized before the game or at halftime, Sneed said that is still being finalized.

Sneed said he is hoping area fans will pitch in and help him find football coaches and players from the 1970-86 era. He can be reached at 270-384-5821.

“Those are the years when everything got going in the program,” Sneed said. “Some of the ones from out of state we just don’t know if they can make it. Hopefully, they can change their schedules and come back to Columbia. Some of them we haven’t seen but once or twice in the last 35 years.”

Sneed said he plans to try and organize more and more reunions of former coaches and players.

“I hope the weather is good and I hope we can have a good time,” Sneed said. “I hope we’re able to get some of these older guys in here. There hasn’t been a lot of response yet. A lot of the folks from around here want to come.

“I hope the guys have a good time. The camaraderie in football is so important. It is good to relive old times, and it is always good to be recognized.”