Free box of dairy assortment available Tuesday, July 7 for Adair residents

June 30, 2020

Through the USDA and the Corona Virus Food Assistance Program, a USDA Mixed Dairy Box with various products will be provided free to the public on Tuesday, July 7. This service is provided free of charge for Adair County residents through a partnership with the Kentucky Dairy Council. The milk products can be picked up at the Adair County Primary Center (ACPC) at 158 Col. Casey Drive on Tuesday, July 7 starting at 9 a.m. This will be a drive up service where patrons will remain in their car and be loaded by community and dairy industry volunteers. Citizens should enter the ACPC campus via Indian Drive off Greensburg Street. Social Distancing guidelines and PPE guidelines will be practiced to ensure the safety of the patrons and workers.