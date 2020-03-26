Free Webinar on Helping Teens Cope with Anxiety During Covid-19

Louisville, KY (March 26, 2020) – Parents, are you feeling stressed and anxious during this unusual time of school closing, social distancing and canceled school events? Not sure what to say or how to help your teen cope? You are not alone.

Operation Parent will host a free webinar next Thursday, April 2nd from 2:00pm-3:00pm to address ways parents can help teens cope with anxiety during Covid-19. Dr. Tanya Stockhammer, Clinical Psychologist, will explain the positives and unhelpful components of anxiety, what happens to our teens during high anxiety, tips to help with discussions about the crisis and how to help them deal with their emotions.

Dr. Stockhammer is a clinical psychologist specializing in child, adolescent and pediatric psychology and is co-owner of StrongMinds. Her clinical specialty areas include anxiety disorders (including OCD) in youth of all ages, teenage adjustment issues, and parenting challenges (including parenting children with complex behavioral or health issues).

Parents can register and get more information at www.operationparent.org . Can’t make the live webinar? No problem. All registered participants will be sent a recording of the webinar the following day.

About Operation Parent: