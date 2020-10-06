Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020:

DEADLINE TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

If you are wishing to request an absentee ballot by mail, the deadline is Friday October 9, 2020.

Go online at the State provided portal GoVoteKy.com to request your ballot. Deadline for online is October 9 th at 11:59 EST

at 11:59 EST Call our office at 270-384-2801; deadline to call our office is October 9th, at 4:00 p.m. CST

Ballots can be returned by mail, or Dropped in the Ballot Drop-Off Box; located in the Adair County Clerk’s Office, 424 Public Square, Ste 3, Columbia. During normal business hours; Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST and Saturday’s 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST

EARLY IN PERSON VOTING

When: October 13th to November 2nd

Times: Monday-Friday (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST)

Saturdays: October 17, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST)

October 24, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST)

October 31, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST)

Location: Adair County Courthouse Annex Basement

424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728

Any registered Adair County Voter may vote here at any of the times listed above, regardless of your normal precinct. Normal precincts will not be open Election Day, there will be 4 locations available for voters Election Day