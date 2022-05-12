Furkins facing multiple charges

Christopher Furkins, of Columbia, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges after reportedly being involved in an accident.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident on Burkesville Street after an operator of a gold Buick struck a school bus and fled the scene. Officers were able to identify the operator and located the subject on Westwood Drive.

After locating and establishing contact with the subject, a small bag believed to contain methamphetamine was found.

Furkins, 27, has been charged with numerous traffic violations as well as DUI, first degree, aggravated circumstances; criminal mischief, second degree; tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, and 26 counts of wanton endangerment, which total 28 felony charges.

Officer Josh Durbin was the arresting officer, and he was assisted on scene by Sgt. Evan Burton and Chief Jr Murphy.