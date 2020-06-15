Georgia man arrested on parkway

The Columbia Police Department arrested a Georgia man after a pursuit on the parkway early Saturday morning after 3 a.m.

The pursuit began when an officer attempted to make a stop on a 2004 Mustang as it got onto the Louie B. Nunn parkway and the operator failed to stop.

The pursuit ended at mile marker 24 on the parkway after units were able to box around the vehicle and force it to come to a stop.

Robert York, 50, with a listed residence of Lithia Springs, Ga., was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges including driving under the influence; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment of police officers; fleeing and evading, 1st degree; and several traffic violations.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Jamie Cole, Deputy Justin Cross, as well as units from Metcalfe and Edmonton counties.