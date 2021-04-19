Glenn Phillips, the son of the late Benjamin Irvin and Helen Bertha (Blackman) Phillips, was born August 14, 1949 in Lancaster, South Carolina. He departed this life on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Columbia, Kentucky at the TJ Health Columbia Hospital. He was 71 years of age.

He was a retired Industrial Electrician; his work took him to several countries across Europe and Asia where he helped build and maintain power plants. After retiring, Glenn.. well, he simply enjoyed life. Woodworking, fishing, gun and knife collecting, and caring for his dogs were some of his favorite pastimes.

He leaves to cherish his memory:

His significant other of 31 years: Barbara O’Neill of Russell Springs, Kentucky,

Four children: Felecia C. Eckman and husband Willis of Atlanta, Georgia, Mechelle Head of Tallapoosa, Georgia, Joseph Dwayne Phillips and wife Shannon of Ridgeway, South Carolina, and Jennifer Morris of Batesburg, South Carolina,

Two brothers and three sisters: David Phillips, Patricia Jones and husband Greg, Janice Harmon and husband Mike, and Timmy Phillips, all South Carolina, and Virginia McVickers of North Carolina,

Eleven grandchildren,

Six great-grandchildren,

And a host of other relatives and friends.

To fulfill a request of Mr. Phillips, the family chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Campbellsville, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.