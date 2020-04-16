Gov. Beshear: 4 More States Added to Partnership on Reopening Regional Economies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 16, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that Kentucky is joining with Governors Tony Evers of Wisconsin, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan to closely coordinate plans to reopen the regional economies when the time is right.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Governor announced he was working with Governors Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Mike DeWine of Ohio. The coordinated effort is aimed at looking beyond the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak now includes seven governors.

While each leader ultimately will make their own decision regarding their state’s plans, Gov. Beshear said the collaboration will lead to a more effective eventual opening of different parts of the economy.

“We owe much of our success in flattening the curve in Kentucky to the sacrifices our families are making. And while we continue to aggressively battle COVID-19, the moment we can begin to take action to reopen parts of our economy, we must do so in a way that ensures every sacrifice made is not squandered,” the Governor said. “I am proud to continue working with other governors to ensure reopening efforts are in the best interest of every Kentuckian.”

Gov. Beshear said no decision has been made on the timing for reopening Kentucky’s economy, adding that he will rely on the expertise of public health leaders to make any determination.

As part of yesterday’s announcement Gov. Holcomb said: “While Hoosiers have been hunkered down to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, we’re not going it alone. We’re in this together – as Hoosiers – and alongside our neighbors in Ohio and Kentucky, where we have strong partners in Gov. DeWine and Gov. Beshear. I know we’re each looking forward to reopening our states for business as soon as it’s safe.”

Gov. Beshear will continue regular calls and planning sessions with neighboring governors and other leaders during the coming weeks. As action is taken, the governors will continue to provide updates.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.