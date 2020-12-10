Gov. Beshear: Kentuckians’ sacrifices are working, slowing COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 9, 2020) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that while COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth are still alarmingly high, Team Kentucky is making progress in its fight against the virus.

Today was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate, showing that Kentuckians’ ongoing sacrifices and the Governor’s recent actions to slow the spread have made an impact.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,481

New deaths today: 16

Positivity rate: 9.23%

Total deaths: 2,118

Currently hospitalized: 1,792

Currently in ICU: 412

Currently on ventilator: 211

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Warren, Boone and Madison. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 731.