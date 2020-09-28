Gov. Beshear’s Sunday, Sept. 27 Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

Case Information

As of 3 p.m. Sept. 27, Gov. Beshear announced at least 66,491 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, 456 of which were newly reported Sunday. Sixty of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 10 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.

The Governor announced three more deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death total to 1,157. The deaths reported included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

