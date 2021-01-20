Gov. Beshear’s Wednesday update on virus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2021) – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed below 12% for the fifth day in a row.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,433

New deaths today: 49

Positivity rate: 11.29%

Total deaths: 3,243

Currently hospitalized: 1,678

Currently in ICU: 399

Currently on ventilator: 205