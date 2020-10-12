Green County Man Charged with Attempted Abduction in Adair

Barton accused of using blue lights to pull woman over in September

A man is in jail and charged with trying to abduct a woman in Adair County last month by using blue lights to get her to pull her car off the road.

Kentucky State Police arrested George Dewey “Dink” Barton, 47, of Greensburg, early Sunday morning. Officials believe he is the man that a female successfully fought off after she pulled over thinking he was law enforcement. He threw what was apparently ammonia in her face and tried to forcibly pull her from the vehicle. The incident took place in Adair County on Sept. 3 around 10:30 p.m. on Edmonton Road six miles west of Columbia.

Through investigation, KSP Detective Nick Davis was able to obtain an arrest warrant on Barton for assault 4th degree (minor injury); impersonating a peace officer; improper use of blue lights; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree; and terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.

KSP arrested Barton at his residence Sunday morning at approximately 1:39 a.m.. The KSP Special Response Team assisted because Barton had barricaded himself inside the residence. After several hours of negotiation and chemical munitions, Barton came out of his residence.

Barton was also charged with resisting arrest. According to an arrest citation, KSP was arriving at the Adair County Regional Jail with Barton when he said, “I guess I better put my hand back in these cuffs.”

Barton had apparently slipped from the handcuffs and the officer said he had to forcibly replace the handcuffs on Barton in the back of the cruiser.

Barton is lodged in the jail on a $20,000 cash bond. District Judge Michael Loy also stated if Barton makes bond he will not be allowed to drive and must wear an ankle monitor. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.