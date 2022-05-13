Grigsby arrested for ATV theft

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman arrested Howard Grigsby of Adair County Wednesday on felony charges.

Sheriff Brockman initiated an investigation in March into the theft of a Honda four-wheeler in the Millerfield area. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Grigsby in connection with the case, and that led to recovering the property in the Glensfork community.

Grigsby was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on felony charges of receiving or possessing stolen property, over $500 and less than $10,000. The ATV was returned to the victim and the investigation is ongoing, with more arrests pending.

Assisting Sheriff Brockman in the investigation was Deputy Derek Padgett and Columbia Police Department Officer Justin Cross.