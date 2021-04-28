Hershberger injured in collision

Anna Hershberger, 28, was injured in a single vehicle injury collision April 24 in the Millerfield Community.

Adair County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten was dispatched to Millerfield Road for an injury collision, approximately 13 miles east of Columbia.

Deputy Staten made contact with Hershberger in a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker. She was headed north when she lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hershberger and her two juvenile passengers where treated by Adair County EMS and transported to T.J. Health of Columbia.