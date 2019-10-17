Homemakers clubs celebrating 70 years

This year marks the 70th anniversary of organized Extension Homemakers clubs in Adair County and the homemakers are inviting the community to celebrate with them at their annual county meeting.

The homemakers are a community in themselves and have lots to reminisce about from the last seven decades.

The meeting is taking place Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Adair County Extension office starting at 6 p.m.

The celebration has a $15 entry that will include catered food and a program where loved ones of past extension homemakers can share stories.

To add to the evening, photos of past homemakers and memorabilia such as projects, lessons and crafts from years past will be on display.

Activities, door prizes, special recognition and awards will also be presented.

Register for the event ahead of time at the extension office located at 409 Fairground St. or call 270-384-2317.