Hoots Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Hoots Memorial Scholarship Program is awarding two scholarships to Adair County High School seniors this year. The Program is setup to honor Gene and Joyce Hoots of Columbia; and, recipients are to be planning on a career in a technical field.

Casey Wall of Columbia is planning on a career in HVAC; and, electrical. His grandfather, Allen (Buddy) Wall, started Wall Heating and Cooling over 30 years ago. Casey’s father and two uncles work for the company. He plans on continuing a career in family business. He is attending Somerset Community and Technical College.

Clayton Janes of Columbia is pursuing a career in Aviation Maintenance. He is a third generation pilot; and, got his license at age 17. Clayton serves on the Columbia Adair County Airport Board. He plans on working for a major airline; and, hopefully start his own maintenance business in our community in the future. He is attending Somerset Community and Technical College.