Hwy. 206 in the Pellyton community will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday

Temporary traffic signals in place

SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 20, 2020) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that beginning Monday, Aug. 24, KY 206 in Adair County will be reduced to one lane in two locations as crews perform bridge deck restorations.

Work will be performed at mile point 13.5 (Barnett Creek Bridge) located between Ellis Road and Pellyton West Road. In this location lane widths will be reduced to 11’ 6”. In addition, crews will also be performing work at mile point 14.7 (Spruce Pine Creek Bridge) between Drake Road and Pellyton West Road. Lane widths at this location will be reduced to 9’ 6”.

Temporary traffic signals are in place on the east and west bound approaches for the lane closures.

Work is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks. The duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.