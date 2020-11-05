Indians football game for Friday canceled due to virus

Nov. 5, 2020

Adair County High School Football Coach Van Isaac announced Tuesday the Indians’ regular-season finale scheduled Friday at Glasgow High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

“It is the right call, it would not be responsible for us to play this week,” said Isaac, whose team had a positive case. “So what we’re trying to do essentially is to get healthy. We’re going to take the whole week off and come back next week and, hopefully, prepare for a playoff game.”

The current standings in the second district of Class 3A have Taylor County on top at 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the district. Glasgow is next at 5-2 and 2-1. Adair County is 2-3 and 1-1 in league play, while Casey County is at 1-4 on the year and 0-2 in the district. Hart County is now 0-4 and 0-3.

The top four teams from the district advance to the playoffs set to begin Nov. 13.

“The odds of us making the playoffs are good,” Isaac said. “We have five teams in our district and we have beaten Hart County. I think we’re a two- or a three-seed heading into the postseason. It looks like we’re going to get to play again, but the bad thing is it is out of our control. We’re not in control of our destiny and that’s not where you want to be at this time of the year.”

More than likely, if the Indians finish as a third seed, they will battle Glasgow in the first round. If they’re a fourth seed, they will probably visit Taylor County. Playoff pairings should be announced Saturday.

“We don’t really care who we play, we just want to play,” said Isaac. “We know what Taylor County’s going to do, we know what Glasgow is going to do, we’ve scouted these teams all year.

“We know our system well. We run the Wing T, we run the bone, both of those offenses are not that complicated. We also run a 4-4 defense. We just hope we get healthy, sharpen things up, show up on Friday (in the playoffs) and take somebody out.”

Isaac said the postseason shows which teams are really ready to play because it becomes a win-or-go-home scenario for all the teams.

“(To be successful in the playoffs) it is the will to win. When you get late in the season, sometimes the kids are ready to give up,” Isaac said. “The successful teams I have been around, it all comes down to the will to win, and a little bit of luck. You’ve got to peak at the right time, and that’s even harder this year because the virus wears you out mentally and physically.”

By Scott Wilson

Assistant Editor

scott@adairvoice.com