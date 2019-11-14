Indians’ season ends with playoff loss

Adair County traveled to Glasgow (10-1) on Friday night to take on the Scotties in the first round of the Class 3A Playoffs.

The Indians were up against a huge challenge for the game but they didn’t back down and fought hard all the way to the end in a 42 to 8 loss.

“We were overwhelmed and outmatched by a very talented Glasgow team,” Coach Van Isaac said. “Some say it is the best Glasgow team of all time. We wish them the best moving forward.”

Glasgow struck first on their opening drive of the game with a touchdown and continued to dominate the first quarter after the quick start. The Scotties scored two more touchdowns in the opening quarter to lead 21 to 0 after the first.

Near the close of the first quarter Adair County picked up their first first down of the game and were moving the ball downfield. After a long passing completion from Aaron Peck to Jacob Cato, the Indians offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs.

Once again Glasgow would get into Adair County territory and cap off the drive with another touchdown. The Scotties led 28 to 0 before the running clock was put into place after another Glasgow touchdown with a couple minutes to go in the half. At halftime, the Indians found themselves in a hole 36 to 0.

During the third quarter, both teams began to play some junior varsity players and other subs with neither team finding the end zone in the quarter. Glasgow would score again late in the fourth to increase their lead before the lone bright spot of the game for the Indians occurred.

On the following kickoff, DeShawn Singleton returned the ball 75 yards for a touchdown and an Indians two-point conversion gave them eight points for the game. Adair County lost the battle in the Class 3A playoffs 42 to 8, but they never quit fighting and battling.

The Indians finish the season with a 2-9 record and a loss in the first round of the playoffs. They will lose several players this season to graduation but the team is relatively young and they will continue to fight strong for Adair County in the future of football.

“I’m proud of our boys and their willingness to work hard and fight all year,” Coach Isaac said. “We are a good football team despite our record. We look forward to making gains in the weight room come January.”

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer