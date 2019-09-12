Isabelle J. Yanik, 94, of Campbellsville died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Bluegrass Way Reflections in Campbellsville, KY. Born in Iola, IL she was the daughter of the late Harry and Jennie Keene Johnson and wife of the late William P. Yanik. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Mrs. Yanik attended the Columbia Christian Church. She loved cooking, going to the beach, gardening and spending time with her family.

Survivors include three children Gary W. Yanik of West Palm Beach, FL, Harry Joe Yanik (Betsy) of Emporia, KS and Cinda L. Meyer (Mark) of Greensburg, KY; five grandchildren Matthew Meyer (Carolyn), Jennie Begley (Jon), Elizabeth Rowland (Cole), Mary Yanik and Price Yanik; five great-grandchildren Katie Begley, Will Begley, Jacob Meyer, Sam Meyer and Clay Rowland; a special niece Debby Fehrenbacher (Greg) of Newton, IL and several other nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Gresham officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00-3:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Yanik chose cremation to follow the services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reflections @ Bluegrass Way in memory of Mrs. Yanik @ 100 Garden Way, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or the charity of your choice.