Jackie Melson, 66, of the Melson Ridge community, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 3, 1953, in Russell County, to the late Ezra and Lanie Cape Bunch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Melson, on March 2, 2020. Jackie formerly worked at Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Jamestown as a Med Tech.

Survivors include:

Four sons – Christopher Thomas, Adam Melson, Dwayne Melson & Tommy Melson all of Melson Ridge

One brother – Royce Bunch of West Chester, Ohio

11 grandchildren, including a special grandson, Elijah Melson

Several other relatives and friends

In accordance with Governor Behear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, private burial was in Haven Hill Cemetery

For anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please go to Jackie’s obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements