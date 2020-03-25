Jana Rae Grant Hayes, 65, of Campbellsville, KY died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Robert Leland and Virginia “Jenny” Ferguson Grant. Mrs. Hayes was a member of the Tabernacle Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband Larry Hayes of Campbellsville, KY; a daughter Leah Grant Perkins (Jeremiah) of Lexington, KY; a granddaughter Briley Reece Perkins of Lexington, KY; two sisters Marsha Wayne of Campbellsville and Beverly Myers (Danny) of Columbia; a brother Ronnie Grant (Jane) of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with the Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, there will be a private service on Friday, March 27, 2020 for the closest family members at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with a private burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery.