Janice Kay Appleby, 64, of Columbia, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Taylor Regional Hospital. She was born in Adair County on September 18, 1956 to the late Owen M. and Helen Bennett Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Appleby; and a sister, April Bunch.

Mrs. Appleby was a former employee of Oshkosh #1 and was a former singer with the Bennett Family group. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts and camping. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and never met a stranger.

Survivors include two children, Chris Appleby (Jennifer) and Angel Grider (Adam), both of Columbia; five grandchildren, Samantha Appleby, Zachary Appleby, Austin Kinnett, Jayden Foster and Landyon Grider; four siblings, Rickey J. Thompson (Sharon), Tony Cleo Thompson (Scotty), Dianna Roy (Nick) and Stacy Corbin; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives, including a special uncle, Chandler Bennett.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Loy Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday (Janice’s birthday) from 4-8 p.m., and will continue on Sunday until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Elbert Hadley will be officiating and pallbearers will be: Clint Maggard, Buddy Karnes, Adam Grider, Dwight Kinnett, Matthew Brummett and Ricky “Bubba” Coffey. Honorary pallbearers will be Harley Richie, Carl Jones, Glen Yoder, Sharon Yoder and Chandler Bennett.