Janice Overstreet, 57, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Tommy and Marjorie Gadberry Campbell.

Janice was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Green County, the former Dream Depot and an employee of Wal-Mart in Columbia.

Survivors include her daughter Brittany Kelley Campbell (Josh) of Jamestown, KY; a grandson Jaxson Campbell of Jamestown, KY; a brother Michael Campbell (Penny) of Ft. Wayne, IN; two nephews Fox and Dakota Campbell both of Ft. Wayne, IN; a special friend Mackie Jo Pendleton of Columbia and several other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the McClister Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00pm and continue on Wednesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and all attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.