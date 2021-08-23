Jimmie Brummett, 78, of Glens Fork, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9:17 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born July 17, 1943, in Adair County, to the late Sam and Ester Grant Brummett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lois Davis. Jimmie was a member of Glens Fork Church of the Good News, and a life-long farmer.

Survivors include: wife – Barbara Wesley Brummett of Glens Fork; daughter and son-in-law – Susan and Bryan Miller of Glens Fork; son and daughter-in-law – Matthew and Laura Brummett of Glens Fork; brother and sister-in-law – Jackie and Ann Brummett of Glens Fork; brother-in-law – Leon Davis of Glens Fork; grandchildren – Hannah Cockerham, Grant Cockerham, Emma Cockerham, Allie BrummettCaldwell and husband Grant, Maggie Brummett and Sam Brummett; several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, with Bro. Craig Trumbo officiating. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

Visitation on Friday from 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Gideon Bible Memorial Plan would be appreciated. These can be made at the funeral home.

Casket Bearers: Carl Coots, Carl Jones, Cliff Coots, Daryl Grant, Kyle Campbell, Joey Campbell, Erik Klingberg and Brian Cowan. Honorary pallbearers were: Chris Appleby, Charlie Jones, Mark Klingberg, and Andrew Klingberg.

