James Edward “Jimmy” Dial, 71, of Campbellsville, formerly of Adair County, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 1, 1948 in Green County to the late Clyde & Janie Crawhorn Dial. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the following siblings, Beulah McAllister, Joe Dial, Bob Dial, Jack Dial, Davis Dial, Terry Dial, Marshall Dial & Kathy Cook. He attended Glensfork Community Church and was a farmer.

Survivors Include:

One Daughter – Debra Dial of Somerset

Three Brothers – Charlie (Rita) Dial & William (Opal) Dial both of Columbia, Mitchell (Linda) Dial of Columbus, IN

One Sister – Martha (Bobby) Matney of Columbia

Special Friends – Earl & Marilyn Coffey of Montpelier

Several other relative & friends also survive

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

For friends wanting to share in the celebration of James’ life, the funeral service was recorded and uploaded for viewing on our website. Also, for anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit James’ obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com