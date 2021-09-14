Johnson arrested on drug charges

Paula Johnson, of Glasgow, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop for a registration violation.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins initiated a traffic stop with Johnson on Snake Creek Road, about eight miles east of Columbia. Sheriff’s deputies had increased patrol in the area due to complaints of increased drug activity.

During the stop, Johnson was suspected to be in possession of controlled substances. A search produced methamphetamine.

Johnson, 36, was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; expired registration, and trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, drug unspecified.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.