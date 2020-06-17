June 16 COVID-19 update from LCDHD

6/16 report from LCDHD:

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 27 deaths resulting in a 9.6% mortality rate among known cases. We failed to mention that yesterday’s death was a 77-year-old female from Green. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone who has lost a loved one.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 3 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 63 hospitalizations resulting in a 22.4% hospitalization rate among known cases.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 1 case today from isolation (recovered). In all, we have released 79% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 281 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 32 active cases in our district across 7 of our 10 counties.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 2 today: Pulaski: 1; and, Taylor: 1. The new cases include:

Pulaski: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated

Taylor: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated

COVID-19 is still spreading in our communities. A few states are experiencing significant spikes in COVID-19 cases sufficient to start worrying about hospital capacity. While Lake Cumberland is presently not in danger of running out of COVID-19 hospital beds, we hope to avoid the chances of such. Therefore, we strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces. While we realize we cannot stop the spread of COVID-19 completely, observing this guidance can help our area avoid too many new cases too quickly and thus, overwhelm our medical and public health infrastructure.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 281 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 12,833 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/16/20 (this includes 12,829 statewide plus 4 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.