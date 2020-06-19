June 18 LCDHD update

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 27 deaths resulting in a 9.1% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 4 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 64 hospitalizations resulting in a 21.6% hospitalization rate among known cases.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 5 cases today from isolation (recovered). In all, we have released 78% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 296 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 38 active cases in our district across 7 of our 10 counties.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 6 today: Adair: 2; Casey: 2; Pulaski: 1; and, Wayne: 1. The new cases include:

Adair: A 83-year-old male who is hospitalized

Adair: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated

Casey: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated

Casey: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated

Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated

Wayne: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated

We continue to see new cases in our district. This should serve as a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and spreading freely through our communities. Therefore, we strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 296 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 13,206 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/18/20 (this includes 13,197 statewide plus 9 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.