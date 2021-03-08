Monday, March 8, 2021:

Press Release

Contact: Melonie Williams

Lake Cumberland District Health Department 606-678-4761 ext 1127

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TOPIC: Poison Prevention

POISON PREVENTION

Across the United States, around 67,500 kids each year are seen because of accidental poisoning. Of these, around 17 children will die according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Around 85% of poisonings occurred at home.

Overall, around 24 million people call poison control centers every year. Although most of these accidental poisonings do not turn out to be serious, it illustrates just how common accidental poisonings in kids actually are.

Keep Your Home Poison Safe by Following These Simple Tips

Install safety latches on cupboards for harmful

Keep all products in original

Keep ashtrays empty and out of the reach of children (better yet, don’t allow smoking in or around your home).

Keep alcoholic beverages out of the reach of

Program the number for poison control in your cell phone and post it in your house—1- 800-222-1222.

Kitchen

Move cleaning products from under the sink to upper shelves or locked

Remove medicines including vitamins from countertops, windowsills and open

Store all household products away from food

Bathroom

Keep all medicines, cosmetics, perfumes, mouthwashes, etc., out of sight and reach of children- or lock them up!

Move drain and toilet bowl cleaners, etc., from under the sink to upper shelves of locked cabinets.

Dispose of outdated medications

Bedroom

Remove medicines from dresser or bedside

Keep perfumes, nail polish removers and powders out of reach of

Know the names of the plants in your home. Keep them out of the reach of children and pets.

Laundry Area

Keep all bleaches, soap, and detergents, out of reach of children or in a locked

If you use detergent packets, be sure they are stored out of

Garage/Basement:

Keep insect sprays, weed killers and fertilizers in locked

Keep turpentine, paints, antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, rust removers, and motor oils in locked

Keep products in their original container with original

On a separate note, it is important to point out that Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in our nation; but, a few healthy lifestyle choices could change this. First, eating normally proportioned helpings of nutritious foods including at least five fruits and vegetables a day can lower weight and reduce heart disease and diabetes. Second, exercising about 30 minutes per day can lower blood pressure. Third, avoiding the use of tobacco products can reduce several types of cancer. Finally, making sure you get your needed preventive screenings can detect diseases early and greatly increase your chances for a positive health outcomes, while receiving your recommended vaccinations can prevent acquiring disease in the first place. Visit our website at www.LCDHD.org and click the “52 Weeks to Health” banner to learn more about each of these areas.

Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission and Kentucky Poison Control Center.

https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/382.pdf