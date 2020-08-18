Keith Adkins resigns as Lindsey Wilson Men’s Basketball Coach

LINK: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/article/12745.php

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Keith Adkins resigned as Lindsey Wilson College’s men’s basketball head coach, LWC athletics director Willis Pooler announced on Monday.

Adkins compiled a 33-29 mark in two seasons at Lindsey Wilson, including picking up career win No. 400 last season.

“Coaching at Lindsey Wilson College has been an honor,” Adkins said. “I appreciate President Luckey for the opportunity to serve at such a special institution. And, I am especially grateful to Willis Pooler and Chris Wells for allowing me to be a member of such an incredible staff of coaches. I would like to thank the entire LWC family for a great experience.

“Being a college basketball coach has been a true gift in my life,” Adkins added. “It has also taken some time away from the biggest gift in my life, my family. Moving forward that will be my biggest priority.”

During his 20 years as a collegiate basketball coach, Adkins posted a 402-256 record, including 11 20-win seasons. His teams won or shared three conference regular-season titles and three conference tournament crowns. Adkins is a three-time Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year.

“While it is always disappointing to lose an outstanding coach, we wish Keith and his family nothing but the very best as he embarks on the next phase of his life,” Pooler said. “We will begin the process immediately of finding a coach that will continue our success on the court while providing a positive student-athlete experience.”