Kenneth Sinclair, 84, of Columbia, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Adair County on October 8, 1936 to the late Ray and Vertie Bryant Sinclair. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Marvin Sinclair.

Mr. Sinclair was the former owner and operator of Sinclair’s Garage, and enjoyed old cars and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Clarene Rooks Sinclair of Columbia; four children, Margie Rooks (Danny) of Columbia, Barbara Bryant (Jackie) of Trafalgar, IN, Holly Kerns (Paul) of Russell Springs, and Bobby Sinclair (Tina) of Columbia; ten grandchildren, Mark Rooks, Thomas Bryant, Jessica Bryant, Samantha Sinclair, Brittany Wheeler, Gracie Bell, Caitlin Bell, Ellie Bell, Jaxson Bell and Payton Bell, and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, with burial in the Free Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m., and will continue on Wednesday morning until time for the services.

Bro. Dustin McGowan will be officiating and pallbearers will be Troy Green, Jason Abrell, Paul Milligan, Mark Hadley, Joe Kimbler and Robert Knight.