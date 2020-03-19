Kentucky Horse Park limits operations to prevent spread of COVID-19 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (March 19, 2020) – In an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kentucky Horse Park announces that its attractions, including the International Museum of the Horse and Park barns, are closed until further notice.

Kentucky Horse Park grounds are open to the public. “Although we have suspended programming and limited access to indoor facilities, we have a fantastic walking tour with a number of sculptures and memorials and of course our equine companions,” said Jonathan Lang, Deputy Executive Director. “We encourage everyone to be safe during this time and enjoy Park grounds responsibly.”

The Visitor Center will be open 9 am to 5 pm, Wednesday-Sunday, for access to the Kentucky Horse Park Gift Shop and public restrooms.

The Kentucky Horse Park Campground remains open. The Campground Store will be open Tuesday-Saturday, 8 am to 4 pm. Campers can go directly to their sites and will be checked in automatically—they will not need to check-in at the store.

Events scheduled to take place at the Kentucky Horse Park through March 31 have been canceled or postponed as part of the Commonwealth’s ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additional information is available at http://www.kyhorsepark.com.