Kentucky State Police, local law enforcement to participate in National ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event

WHAT: ‘Coffee with a Cop’ is a national event taking place across the country, where citizens and law enforcement can come together and talk. Whether it is discussing community issues or talking about the local football game – the event is designed to build and strengthen relationships.

For more information, visit https://coffeewithacop.com/

WHEN: Wednesday, October 2 at 8 am



WHERE: Hardees Restaurant in Columbia.

WHO: Troopers from Post 15 along with the Adair County Sheriffs Office and Columbia Police Department.

WHY: Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other.