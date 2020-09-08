Kevin Smith, 54, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 20, 1966, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, to the late Huston Ramsey and Emma Lou Marty Smith and employed by Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems in Russell Springs.

Survivors include:

One son – Chase Smith of Columbia

Two sisters & brothers-in-law – Beverly & Archie Absher of Campbellsville, Karen & Carson Hadley of Columbia

Three nephews – David Absher, Jeff Absher & Dwayne Hadley

Several other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Hood officiating

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

