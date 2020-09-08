Kevin Smith, 54, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 20, 1966, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, to the late Huston Ramsey and Emma Lou Marty Smith and employed by Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems in Russell Springs.
Survivors include:
One son – Chase Smith of Columbia
Two sisters & brothers-in-law – Beverly & Archie Absher of Campbellsville, Karen & Carson Hadley of Columbia
Three nephews – David Absher, Jeff Absher & Dwayne Hadley
Several other relatives & friends
Funeral service – Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Hood officiating
Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements