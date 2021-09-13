Kjelson arrested on multiple charges

Schyler Kjelson, of Columbia, is facing multiple charges after an incident Saturday at a local restaurant.

Around midnight, officers of the Columbia Police Department responded to a local business on a call of a possible counterfeit $100 bill. Workers identified the party who used the fake bill as Kjelson and he was located at a residence on Parkway Manor Lane.

The male party admitted using the counterfeit bill and was taken into custody.

Kjelson has been charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, second degree, a Class D felony; and he was also served multiple outstanding warrants.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer.