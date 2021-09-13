Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Kjelson arrested on multiple charges

by

Schyler Kjelson, of Columbia, is facing multiple charges after an incident Saturday at a local restaurant.

Around midnight, officers of the Columbia Police Department responded to a local business on a call of a possible counterfeit $100 bill. Workers identified the party who used the fake bill as Kjelson and he was located at a residence on Parkway Manor Lane.

The male party admitted using the counterfeit bill and was taken into custody.

Kjelson has been charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, second degree, a Class D felony; and he was also served multiple outstanding warrants.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer.

 

 