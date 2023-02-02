KLC Presents Liability Grants to City, Utility District

The Kentucky League of Cities presented the City of Columbia and the Adair Utilities District with 2022 Liability Grants. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Representatives for the city and utility district thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. The city will use the money to purchase fun safes and new playground equipment. The utility district plans to acquire new meter lids that meet KLC Insurance Services requirements.

“The City of Columbia appreciates the funding from the 2022 Kentucky League of Cities Liability Grant,” Columbia Mayor Pam Hoots said. “These funds will be utilized for equipment for the Columbia Police Department, as well as a piece of playground equipment to be used in our park,”

“KLC encourages its members to focus on safety,” KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney said. “We are honored to help Kentucky cities and their utility services provide a safe place for Kentuckians to work and live.”

KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.

In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.

Submitted by Michele Hill, KLC Interim Communications and Marketing Manager