KSP announces new driver testing locations

FRANKFORT – Today, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced new locations for some Kentuckians to complete the required testing to obtain a state permit and driver license. Below is a list of the regional driver testing locations that are currently operational. Residents of these counties should take note of their new regional location in order to make an appointment prior to arrival.

“KSP will continue to administer all permit and license testing for the state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, “The majority of these new locations were selected in coordination with the recent regional locations opened by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) in an effort to reduce travel time for Kentuckians.”

Starting June 7, KSP will begin offering regional testing services in Catlettsburg, Columbia, Jackson, Morehead and Prestonsburg. Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website.

KSP will offer driver testing at the Columbia Driver Licensing Office for the residents of Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell and Taylor counties.

“In transitioning to this model we have the opportunity to offer better services and greater volume,” said KSP’s Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson. “The availability of appointments will increase based upon the regionalization of testing services. KSP is working with KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30, 2022.”

Each location will offer testing services Monday through Friday by appointment only. Applicants that require testing by KSP for a permit, driver license or commercial driver license may make an appointment online by visiting KSP’s website and locating the schedule associated with their county of residence.

Prior to the appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual online or by viewing it through the official KSP mobile app, ‘kspolice’. All driver testing materials can be viewed and printed free of charge.

Upon completion and passage of a permit, driver or commercial driver licenses, applicants will need to make an appointment at one of the KYTC regional locations to obtain their official state driving identification. The transition of licensing services by KYTC was mandated with passage of House Bill 453 during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly. Counties having already made the transition are Adair, Breathitt, Caldwell, Casey, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Green, Hardin, Hopkins, Madison, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Pulaski, Rowan, Russell, Webster and Woodford.