KY 2971 in Adair County to be temporarily closed Thursday

SOMERSET, Ky. (Oct. 23, 2019) – The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close KY 2971 in Adair County to through traffic between KY 530 and KY 682, on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The closure is for cross drain replacement beneath the roadway.

Crews will close the route at approximately 8 a.m. and will re-open by approximately 2 p.m. The date and duration may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

