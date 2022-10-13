Ky 768 will temporarily close Oct. 17

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that KY 768 in Adair County will be temporarily closed on Monday, Oct. 17, as part of the ongoing bridge deck restoration project.

KY 768 will be closed at mile point 1.4 (Big Creek Bridge) between KY 959 and Ollen James Rd. The temporary closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Monday and the roadway will reopen to the current single lane closure by midnight.

The date and duration of the closure may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.