Ky. 80 in Adair reduced to one lane starting Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that beginning Monday, Oct. 3, KY 80 in Adair County will be reduced to one lane as crews perform bridge maintenance.

Work will be performed at mile point 3 on the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass between D Reliford Road and KY 768. Temporary traffic signals will be in place on the east and west bound approaches for the lane closures.

Work is expected to be completed Oct. 12. The start date duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.