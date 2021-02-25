Lake Cumberland District Health Department Covid case update 2.24.21

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 5.9%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 5 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 357 deaths resulting in a 1.77% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 1.13% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.78% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 29 cases in the hospital. This is 13 less than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,109 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.51% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.71%. The latest data shows that 97.78% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 14.52% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 20,136 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 9.64% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 76 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 11; Casey: 4; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 5; Green: 6; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 13; Russell: 8; Taylor: 13; and, Wayne: 10. In all, we have released 96.3% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 12 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 381 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,342.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Medical Facilities. Of our active cases, 7% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 69 today: Adair: 6; Casey: 1; Clinton: 3; Green: 6; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 17; Russell: 5; Taylor: 27; and, Wayne: 1. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.003. This means our total case count is projected to double every 214.59 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 53-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Adair: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;