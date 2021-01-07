Lake Cumberland District Health Department Jan. 6, 2021 update

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 11.66%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 2 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 276 deaths resulting in a 1.87% mortality rate (about 1 in 53) among known cases. This compares with a 0.98% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.7% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 73 cases* in the hospital. This is 14 less than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 846 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.74% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 17) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.9%. The latest data shows that 97.78% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 26.67% of ventilator capacity is being utilized. (*This number is an estimation. Due to the high numbers, we only check with the hospitals on Fridays now. Therefore, the best time to see the most accurate hospital data will be in the Saturday News Brief.)

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 14,744 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 7.06% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 62 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 3; Casey: 4; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 4; Green: 3; McCreary: 8; Pulaski: 8; Russell: 4; Taylor: 9; and, Wayne: 14. In all, we have released 90.1% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 218 more cases today than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 1,184 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,338.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. We have had 58 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 2 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 10% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 282 today: Adair: 9; Casey: 17; Clinton: 25; Cumberland: 14; Green: 6; McCreary: 13; Pulaski: 85; Russell: 24; Taylor: 37; and, Wayne: 52. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.01. This means our total case count is projected to double every 67.28 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases.