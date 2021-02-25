Lawmakers adjust General Assembly’s 2021 session calendar

Feb. 25, 2021

FRANKFORT – Legislative leaders have made another adjustment to the calendar for the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2021 Regular Session.

Under the change, the Senate and House of Representatives are now scheduled to convene on March 11 in addition to other previously scheduled days.

Lawmakers are still scheduled to conclude the session on March 30, the last day allowed by the state constitution.

The revised 2021 Regular Session Calendar can be viewed online at: https://legislature.ky.gov/Documents/21RS_Calendar.pdf